HOME > Entertainment

Joker wins best film at Venice Film Festival

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Warner Bros

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, has been awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

The film had received an eight-minute standing ovation at its premiere in the Italian city last Saturday.

The movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and is slated to hit theaters on October 4, explores the origins of the Joker, Batman’s archenemy.

On April 3, Warner Bros Pictures released the first trailer for Joker. The film is directed by Todd Phillips.

Related: Let’s put a smile on that face: ‘Joker’ trailer released

The film will take the audience into Joker’s past. The first trailer shows Arthur Fleck a struggling and depressed stand-up comedian and amateur clown living in Gotham City. The film shows how the character slips towards insanity and how he fights against a cruel society.

Phoenix gives Gotham’s grinning villain a new face. The character was previously played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad and Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight.

