Japanese woman falls in love, marries Bahawalpur man

A woman from Japan has moved to Pakistan after falling in love with a young man in Bahawalpur, who is a jeweler.

Kuna and Shehzad’s love story started on social media. The couple got married in Bahawalpur and Kuna reportedly also converted to Islam before marriage.

SAMAA TV reported that she changed her name to Amna.

“I want to stay with my husband in Pakistan,” she was quoted as saying.

In a video, when asked whether she likes Japan more or Pakistan, the Japanese woman picks Japan. “It is a beautiful and safe country,” she said.

Love on social media seems to be on the rise in Pakistan, as many foreign citizens have flown in to marry their soulmates. Just last month, a woman from Philippines married a man from Layyah.

Yolanda Tsubota, 67, met 24-year-old Shehroz on Facebook. They fell in love with each other, Shehroz told SAMAA TV. The woman did not understand Urdu but speaks English.

