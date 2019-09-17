Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Japanese woman falls in love, marries Bahawalpur man

31 mins ago
 

A woman from Japan has moved to Pakistan after falling in love with a young man in Bahawalpur, who is a jeweler.

Kuna and Shehzad’s love story started on social media. The couple got married in Bahawalpur and Kuna reportedly also converted to Islam before marriage.

SAMAA TV reported that she changed her name to Amna.

“I want to stay with my husband in Pakistan,” she was quoted as saying.

Related: Filipino woman reaches Pakistan to marry Layyah man

In a video, when asked whether she likes Japan more or Pakistan, the Japanese woman picks Japan. “It is a beautiful and safe country,” she said.

Love on social media seems to be on the rise in Pakistan, as many foreign citizens have flown in to marry their soulmates. Just last month, a woman from Philippines married a man from Layyah.

Yolanda Tsubota, 67, met 24-year-old Shehroz on Facebook. They fell in love with each other, Shehroz told SAMAA TV. The woman did not understand Urdu but speaks English.

TOPICS:
japan Pakistan
 
Veena Malik praises Maryam Nawaz's personality, dressing sense
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
