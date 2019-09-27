Issue production orders, I won’t attend, Abbasi promises NA speaker

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has promised that if his production orders are issued, he won’t attend the National Assembly session.

This confusing vow was made during a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in which he said it has been four weeks since he sent him a letter reminding him of his responsibility to issue production orders for incarcerated MNAs.

“I regret that I have not received a response to my letter,” he said. Abbasi, who has been in official custody since July 18, said production orders weren’t issued for the joint parliamentary address by the president nor for the latest session of the National Assembly.

“Your inability to facilitate members of the National Assembly to discharge their constitutional duties is a violation of the basic principles of democracy and the traditions of Parliament,” he said. Abbasi said the speaker cannot be party to the “arbitrary and discriminate denial of access to the House”.

“The production orders must be issued to protect the sovereignty of the House, however, in order to protect the dignity of the office of the speaker from pressures exerted by the government, I will voluntarily not attend the proceedings of the House after the production orders are issued,” he said.

