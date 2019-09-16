Islamabad’s plastic ban challenged in court 

Islamabad’s decision to ban flimsy plastic bags that get thrown away after being used once has been challenged in court.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, and others have filed a petition against the ban.

The petition says that many people have lost their jobs because of the ban. Polythene bags are being used in different parts of the word, it adds.

The people affiliated with the plastic industry have asked for some time to produce biodegradable bags. They have asked the court to declare the ban to be null and void.

The law and climate change ministries, and the Environment Protection Agency have been named as respondents in the case.

Plastic bags have been banned in the federal capital since August 14 as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean Green Pakistan campaign. It is now illegal to manufacture, sell and distribute plastic bags in the city.

After the ban, producers can be fined up to Rs500,000, while sellers can be fined up to Rs50,000 and people who will be seen plastic bags can be fined up to Rs5,000.

The Ministry of Climate Change has claimed that it has seized nearly 2.5 million polythene bags as part of the crackdown against the use of plastic bags in the capital city. The government, along with some NGOs, has even distributed tote bags among the people to use instead.

