HOME > News

Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death

14 mins ago
 

Bahria University, Islamabad students gather in protest over the death of a fellow student, blaming the varsity’s administration for it.

The rector of Bahria University, Islamabad announced on Friday his resignation over the death of a student, who had fallen from the fourth floor of an under-construction building on the campus.

Haleema Ameer, a second-semester student of Accounting and Finance, fell on Wednesday from an open balcony on the fourth floor of the under-construction campus building.

The student was conscious when she was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Wednesday afternoon by university staffers, including a doctor.

She suffered multiple fractures including the one to her backbone. However, the student succumbed to her injuries at 4:30pm on Wednesday.

Students staged a protest on Friday against the varsity administration over Haleema’s death. A student told SAMAA TV that classes were being held in the under-construction building, adding that Haleema died because of the management’s negligence.

“How can an under-construction building be opened for classes where there’s no safety of pupils and they fell down upon opening a door,” questioned another student.

The protesting students demanded resignation of the university rector.

The rector announced on Friday that he had submitted his resignation. However, it would only be approved on Monday.

The students ended their protest after talks with the varsity officials, warning of an even bigger demonstration next week if the university didn’t notify removal of the rector.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also raised questions pertaining to the incident.

She asked why the building was not closed and why was there no warning sign on it. She said charges of criminal negligence should be framed against the university administration.

According Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, the Bahria University shifted the student without her parents’ consent and even without informing them.

The Bahria University also released a statement, claiming the faculty, on-duty doctors along with the student’s family, were in the hospital throughout the treatment.

 

Haleema fell from the building which was opened for students without the provision of water coolers, internet, electric transformers,  fans or whiteboards.

The classes for Accounting and Finance programme were being held on the fourth floor of the building and the accident occurred due to an empty space that was left for a lift.

