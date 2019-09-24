Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Islamabad traders announce ‘Tahaffuz Maishat March’ on October 7

51 mins ago
 

Islamabad’s traders have announced to march towards Parliament House on October 7 after negotiations failed with the Federal Board of Revenue over the fixed tax scheme. 

Addressing a press conference on Monday, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran (Central Traders Organisation) Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry said that traders from all across the country would march towards Parliament House from Melody Market after attending the traders’ convention.

Kashif Chaudhry said the imposition of CNIC condition on purchase above a specific amount is resulting in the ‘economic murder of traders’ and as a result, sales have reduced by 40%.

Related: Traders announce sit-in on Friday

He added that instead of controlling smuggling, the FBR has created hurdles in way of legal imports while shops were also being raided, adding that retail and wholesale markets seem to be deserted.

The Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan president said it is time to take practical steps to protect traders and the economy. “We presented a 32-point agenda against government’s anti-industry policies,” he said. However, the government has already rejected their demands.

Chaudhry said that after the one-day march, a traders’ convention would be held where the future plan of action would be decided, which could be in the shape of the lockdown of major cities, shutter-down strikes for an indefinite period and protest marches across Pakistan.

TOPICS:
fbr Islamabad Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran traders
 
