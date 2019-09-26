Islamabad students can now get admission in Punjab’s medical colleges

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council issued a notification on Thursday allowing students of the federal capital to be able to get admission in medical and dental colleges in Punjab.

In the notification, students hoping to apply to the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore have been directed to submit their admission forms through an online portal.

According to a UHS spokesperson, applicants will be allowed to get admission to the varsity if they cleared the Punjab board’s entry test examinations. Students can submit their applications online on an open merit system from September 26 to 30.

Previously, the quota of students from Islamabad was abolished, which barred them from studying in any medical or dental colleges in Punjab. Their parents had termed it a discriminatory move, demanding the government withdraw its decision regarding the admission policy. The new policy was denying hundreds of Islamabad-based students their right to get admission but the quotas for students of erstwhile FATA, AJK, Gilgit Baltistan, overseas Pakistanis, dual-nationals and of other provinces remained the same.

It was even published in the UHS prospectus that only applicants with Punjab domiciles can get seats on open merit.

Some students also moved the Islamabad High Court on the matter. The court had summoned a reply from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Association.

