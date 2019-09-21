Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Islamabad students approach high court after medical school rejections

15 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Getting good grades and passing the entry test for medical colleges isn’t enough for students in Islamabad to get into medical colleges in Punjab. They now need a Punjab domicile as well. 

Some students approached the Islamabad High Court about the issue. They said the Punjab colleges informed them about their new policy of only admitting students with Punjab domiciles long after the time to apply to other colleges had passed. As a result, the students now can’t even apply to Islamabad universities.

The Islamabad High Court has summoned a reply from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on September 27 and issued it a notice.

 

The University of Health Sciences Lahore says their policy has changed and only students with Punjab as their domicile are eligible for admission.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked how the policy could change so suddenly after the students had taken the entry test. The PMDC should keep in mind that the rights of the students who have passed the entry tests are being infringed upon, he said.

Students have to pay to submit their applications.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad medical college
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
This village in Sindh has no primary school teachers
This village in Sindh has no primary school teachers
education
Studying at university is becoming troublesome for Swat students
Studying at university is becoming troublesome for Swat students
education
 
 
 
 
 
Swat, Education, University, Girls
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Second time’s a charm for thieves in Karachi’s Malir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.