Islamabad students approach high court after medical school rejections

Getting good grades and passing the entry test for medical colleges isn’t enough for students in Islamabad to get into medical colleges in Punjab. They now need a Punjab domicile as well.

Some students approached the Islamabad High Court about the issue. They said the Punjab colleges informed them about their new policy of only admitting students with Punjab domiciles long after the time to apply to other colleges had passed. As a result, the students now can’t even apply to Islamabad universities.

The Islamabad High Court has summoned a reply from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on September 27 and issued it a notice.

The University of Health Sciences Lahore says their policy has changed and only students with Punjab as their domicile are eligible for admission.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked how the policy could change so suddenly after the students had taken the entry test. The PMDC should keep in mind that the rights of the students who have passed the entry tests are being infringed upon, he said.

Students have to pay to submit their applications.

