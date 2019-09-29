Islamabad police declare Bahria University student’s death an accident

The death of a student at Islamabad’s Bahria University has been declared an accident by the Islamabad police.

The young woman’s parents have told the police they don’t want any further investigation into her death or a post-mortem examination.

Haleema Amir was killed on Wednesday after she fell from the fourth floor of an under-construction building on the campus. She was conscious when taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Wednesday afternoon. She suffered multiple fractures, including the one to her backbone. However, she succumbed to her injuries at 4:30pm the same day.

Related: Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death

Her death enraged students, who blamed it on the university’s negligence. They staged a protest on Friday against the varsity administration and some students told SAMAA TV that classes were being held in the under-construction building. One of the students’ demands was the resignation of the varsity’s rector. The rector submitted his resignation on Friday but the decision to accept or reject it will be made on Monday.

After students and other people took to social media to highlight the issue, Bahria University issued a statement on the “false news” under circulation in the media. It also, extraordinarily, uploaded Haleema’s death certificate issued by PIMS to its Twitter account. The death certificate cited ‘spinal shock and brain death’ as her cause of death.

Despite what Bahria University says, students are still standing by their statements that the fourth floor of the building where Haleema fell from was under construction, yet despite the safety risks, classes were being held there.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.