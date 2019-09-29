Sunday, September 29, 2019  | 29 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad police declare Bahria University student’s death an accident

3 hours ago
 

The death of a student at Islamabad’s Bahria University has been declared an accident by the Islamabad police.

The young woman’s parents have told the police they don’t want any further investigation into her death or a post-mortem examination.

Haleema Amir was killed on Wednesday after she fell from the fourth floor of an under-construction building on the campus. She was conscious when taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Wednesday afternoon. She suffered multiple fractures, including the one to her backbone. However, she succumbed to her injuries at 4:30pm the same day.

Related: Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death

Her death enraged students, who blamed it on the university’s negligence. They staged a protest on Friday against the varsity administration and some students told SAMAA TV that classes were being held in the under-construction building. One of the students’ demands was the resignation of the varsity’s rector. The rector submitted his resignation on Friday but the decision to accept or reject it will be made on Monday.

After students and other people took to social media to highlight the issue, Bahria University issued a statement on the “false news” under circulation in the media. It also, extraordinarily, uploaded Haleema’s death certificate issued by PIMS to its Twitter account. The death certificate cited ‘spinal shock and brain death’ as her cause of death.

Despite what Bahria University says, students are still standing by their statements that the fourth floor of the building where Haleema fell from was under construction, yet despite the safety risks, classes were being held there.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
bahria university Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.