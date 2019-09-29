Sunday, September 29, 2019  | 29 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters

2 hours ago
 
Candidates were angry the test was postponed without warning



The Islamabad police were called in on Sunday morning after protests broke out outside the office of the NTS headquarters. 

The protesters were angry because the NTS test for the position of assistant lineman at IESCO was postponed without prior warning. Hundreds of candidates showed up at 8am only to find out that the test had been postponed due to bad weather.

Enraged, they shut down the metro on Ninth Avenue and gathered at the NTS headquarters where they broke the gate. The police arrived and used batons to subdue the crowd.

The protesters then reconvened at the Ninth Avenue metro station.

Officials are hoping to resolve the issue with dialogue but the protesters say there are little chances of that happening since the police beat them up.

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Islamabad Protest
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.