Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters

The protesters were angry because the NTS test for the position of assistant lineman at IESCO was postponed without prior warning. Hundreds of candidates showed up at 8am only to find out that the test had been postponed due to bad weather.Enraged, they shut down the metro on Ninth Avenue and gathered at the NTS headquarters where they broke the gate. The police arrived and used batons to subdue the crowd.The protesters then reconvened at the Ninth Avenue metro station.Officials are hoping to resolve the issue with dialogue but the protesters say there are little chances of that happening since the police beat them up.