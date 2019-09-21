Islamabad IG dismisses cop for harassing, blackmailing female colleagues

The Islamabad Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar dismissed on Friday a policeman for harassing female colleagues, SAMAA TV has learnt.

The dismissed policeman, Nabeel, was accused of sending indecent text messages to his female colleagues and blackmailing them into paying him money.

The Counter Terrorism Department apprehended the suspect and recovered a SIM card of an Afghan telecom company from his possession.

Ordering the dismissal of the policeman, IG Zulfiqar said the department has no room for personnel bringing it into disrepute.

He vowed to continue an indiscriminate action against all such personnel.

