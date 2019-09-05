‘Is the international community’s humanity dead when Muslims are persecuted?’

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the international community and its silence over the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

“India’s violation of all international laws including humanitarian laws is there for the world to see. So why is the world silent? Is the international community’s humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted?” the premier questioned.

He asked what message is being sent to the 1.3 billion Muslims across the world because of this global silence.

The premier, yet again, highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris and explained exactly how bad the situation is.

“Hospitals have run out of medical supplies, basic necessities are in short supply but a communication blackout has deprived Kashmiris a voice to the outside world and their families. Despite this, tales of horror are finding their way into the international media,” he wrote.

It has been 32 days since the communications blackout and lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi controversially revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in hundreds of thousands of troops to the occupied Himalayan territory.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947. They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

