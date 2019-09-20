Irresponsible and unwarranted: Pakistan on Afghanistan’s statement on Durand Line

The Pakistan-Afghan border is an internationally recognised, official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions, the Foreign Office spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He termed a recent statement of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which refused to recognise the international border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as “irresponsible and unwarranted”.

“Pakistan believes that [the] 24/7 opening of the Torkham point along Pakistan-Afghanistan border is a significant step forward to facilitate the people and traders of both sides. However, such statements only serve to undermine the resolve for peace and cooperation between the two countries and should be avoided,” read a statement issued by the FO.

The Afghan foreign ministry’s statement, issued on Friday in response to the opening of the Torkham crossing by Pakistan, emphasised that Kabul “does not recognise the Durand Line as an official border between the two countries”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.