Interior ministry’s reply summoned on Ashraf’s plea to travel abroad

The Islamabad High Court has summoned the reply of the interior additional secretary on the petition filed by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list.

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The court expressed its anger at the interior ministry for failing to submit its reply in the case.

NAB was asked if it has any objection to Ashraf travelling abroad for a week. The prosecutor said that an accountability court in Lahore had issued his arrest warrants.

The court said that Ashraf will first have to take exemption from hearing from the relevant court.

The case has been adjourned till September 5.

