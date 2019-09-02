Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Interior ministry’s reply summoned on Ashraf’s plea to travel abroad

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court has summoned the reply of the interior additional secretary on the petition filed by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list. 

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The court expressed its anger at the interior ministry for failing to submit its reply in the case.

NAB was asked if it has any objection to Ashraf travelling abroad for a week. The prosecutor said that an accountability court in Lahore had issued his arrest warrants.

The court said that Ashraf will first have to take exemption from hearing from the relevant court.

The case has been adjourned till September 5.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
islamabad high court raja pervaiz ashraf
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
 
 
 
 
 
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.