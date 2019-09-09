Monday, September 9, 2019  | 9 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Inquiry initiated into Ferozewala woman constable case 

58 mins ago
 

Photo: Facebooklahoire

Regional Police Officer has initiated an inquiry into the case of Ferozewala constable who was slapped by a lawyer, said Punjab Police Spokesperson Nayab Haider. 

“Justice will be dispensed at all costs,” the spokesperson told SAMAA TV.

On September 5, Ahmed Mukhtar, a lawyer, hurled abuses and then assaulted Constable Faiza Nawaz after she stopped him from parking his car at the gate of the courts in Ferozewala. She then filed a complaint against him with the Sheikhupura DPO Ghazi Salahuddin.

Related: Ferozewala woman constable announces resignation after being slapped by lawyer

The next day, Mukhtar was arrested and presented in court. A picture of the constable taking a handcuffed Mukhtar to the court went viral. The lawyer, however, was able to secure bail in the case.

Constable Nawaz, however, announced her resignation on September 8. She claimed, in a video message, that lawyers have started assassinating her character. “My department is also not supporting me, whereas a weak FIR of the incident was registered because of some members of the department,” she said.

She had earlier claimed that wrong name of the attacker has been written in the FIR. “The FIR has been registered against Ahmed Iftikhar but the lawyer’s name is Ahmed Mukhtar,” she had said.

Related: Wrong name in FIR against man who slapped Lahore constable 

 

Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer Sohail Tajik, however, said they had not yet received a resignation from the constable. He said there was a clerical error in the FIR. The police will submit a challan in a court. Tajik said they also sought suggestions on the case from experts under the Protection of Women Act.

Mukhtar, on the other hand, has denied having issued any threats to her. He termed the allegations of issuing threats “baseless”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
local
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
local
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
local
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, School, Welfare
 
MOST READ
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Streets flooded as Karachi's Thado Dam overflows
Streets flooded as Karachi’s Thado Dam overflows
People risking their lives to cross Karachi's flooded Korangi Causeway
People risking their lives to cross Karachi’s flooded Korangi Causeway
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.