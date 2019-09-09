Inquiry initiated into Ferozewala woman constable case 

Regional Police Officer has initiated an inquiry into the case of Ferozewala constable who was slapped by a lawyer, said Punjab Police Spokesperson Nayab Haider.

“Justice will be dispensed at all costs,” the spokesperson told SAMAA TV.

On September 5, Ahmed Mukhtar, a lawyer, hurled abuses and then assaulted Constable Faiza Nawaz after she stopped him from parking his car at the gate of the courts in Ferozewala. She then filed a complaint against him with the Sheikhupura DPO Ghazi Salahuddin.

The next day, Mukhtar was arrested and presented in court. A picture of the constable taking a handcuffed Mukhtar to the court went viral. The lawyer, however, was able to secure bail in the case.

Constable Nawaz, however, announced her resignation on September 8. She claimed, in a video message, that lawyers have started assassinating her character. “My department is also not supporting me, whereas a weak FIR of the incident was registered because of some members of the department,” she said.

She had earlier claimed that wrong name of the attacker has been written in the FIR. “The FIR has been registered against Ahmed Iftikhar but the lawyer’s name is Ahmed Mukhtar,” she had said.

Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer Sohail Tajik, however, said they had not yet received a resignation from the constable. He said there was a clerical error in the FIR. The police will submit a challan in a court. Tajik said they also sought suggestions on the case from experts under the Protection of Women Act.

Mukhtar, on the other hand, has denied having issued any threats to her. He termed the allegations of issuing threats “baseless”.

