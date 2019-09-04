‘India’s actions in Kashmir could destabilize the entire region’

India’s actions in Kashmir could destabilise the entire region and lead to another conflict between the neighbours, warned Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan.

In an interview to Newsweek, Khan said things are getting worse in Indian-held Kashmir as the complete lockdown approaches the one-month mark.

He said cross-border relations were deteriorating along with conditions in India-Administered Kashmir. “We are also clearly seeing an escalation on the Line of Control in the kind of weapons India is using,” he told the publication, referring to India’s use of cluster ammunition.

A cluster munition, also known as cluster bomb, is a weapon containing multiple explosive submunitions. They can be dropped from an aircraft or fired from the ground or sea. It opens up mid-air and releases tens or hundreds of submunitions. Anybody within the strike area of the cluster munition is likely to be killed or critically injured.

For many years, the International Committee of the Red Cross has expressed its deep concern about cluster munitions. In 2000, it called on states to stop using them because of the suffering caused by these weapons.

“This is of immense concern,” Khan added. “It’s not just a serious and grave humanitarian crisis, but a danger to peace and security in the region.”

He told Newsweek that he “would not like to speculate on what it would look like if conflict erupts”. He said “Pakistan has acted with great restraint and responsibility” regarding its response to India. Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to the “no-first-use” of nuclear weapons but Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said New Delhi has so far “strictly adhered” to its “no-first-use” nuclear weapons policy, but that “what happens in future depends on the circumstances.”

Khan said Singh’s words were “an act of irresponsibility on India’s part and the world should take notice of that.” The Pakistani diplomat warned that such talk was the product of Modi having tried to “whip up a national frenzy to gain domestic political mileage.”

“And he did, actually, that’s our fear,” he added. “We’re very fearful.”

