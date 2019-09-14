Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Human Rights

‘Indian military pursuing policy of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims’

1 min ago
 

Photo: Raja Farooq Haider/Facebook

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan says the Indian military and paramilitary forces are pursuing a policy of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims to crush the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of All Parties Conference’s Core Committee on Saturday.

“Steps of the RSS-inspired Modi government in Kashmir are against international laws and are serious crimes against humanity,” the AJK premier said, according to a press statement issued by the AJK press information department.

He said it is high time for the UNSC, US and European Union to intervene and save humanity from unprecedented oppression by the Indian troops.

The European Parliament and other world organisations are now listening to the voice of the Kashmiris, he said.

Earlier, the committee had decided to postpone its march towards the Line of Control (LoC) till the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

The committee also reviewed the latest situation in Indian-held Kashmir. Its participants condemned the “unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ajk Kashmir
 
