HOME > Global

Indian Army pilot killed in helicopter crash

4 hours ago
 

Two pilots – one Indian and one Bhutanese — were killed on Friday after an army helicopter crashed in Bhutan.

The pilots have been identified as Lieutenant Colonel Rajneesh Parmar of the Indian Army and Captain Kalzang Wangdi of Bhutanese Royal Army. It was Lieutenant Colonel Parmar’s birthday on Friday.

The chopper, an Indian military training team’s Cheetah, was en-route from Khirmu (India) to Yongfulla (Bhutan) on duty when it crashed into a hill at around 1pm.

“An Indian Army Helicopter crashed at 1 pm near Yongphulla in Bhutan. The helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was en-route from Khirmu (Arunanchal Pradesh) to Yongfulla on duty,” an Indian Army spokesperson said.

