HOME > Geopolitics

India is committing war crimes in Kashmir Valley: AJK PM

3 hours ago
 

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that the Indian Border Forces are committing war crimes in Kashmir Valley and denying people their fundamental rights. 

Shops and business centers remain closed in the Indian-held Kashmir, he said while addressing a Kashmir Conference at the UK Parliament. Indian troops have been patrolling the streets and standing on roofs of different buildings and houses.

Indian PM Narendra Modi, who is following the ideology of RSS, has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the disputed territory. He said that there is a shortage of food and medicines now. Many people and Hurriyat leaders have been illegally detained at their houses.

It is the moral obligation of members of the parliament to sensitise the UK government, European Union and United Nations to take serious notice of the prevailing situation in the valley. Haider lauded the role of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis for raising voice in favour of oppressed people of Kashmir and participating in protests, solidarity rallies, conference, and other programmes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider
 
