PM Khan to leave for two-day Saudi Arabia visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia ahead of his trip to the US for the UN General Assembly session.

During his two-day trip, the premier will brief the Saudi leadership on the situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

According to the Foreign Office, PM Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on September 19 and 20 and will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. The two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Prince Mohammad bin Salman paid his first visit to Pakistan since becoming crown prince. More recently, the country’s foreign minister visited Pakistan along with his Emirati counterpart to discuss the Kashmir situation.

