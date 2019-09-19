Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan to leave for two-day Saudi Arabia visit today

23 mins ago
 

PM Khan in a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on October 23.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia ahead of his trip to the US for the UN General Assembly session.

During his two-day trip, the premier will brief the Saudi leadership on the situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

According to the Foreign Office, PM Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on September 19 and 20 and will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. The two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Prince Mohammad bin Salman paid his first visit to Pakistan since becoming crown prince. More recently, the country’s foreign minister visited Pakistan along with his Emirati counterpart to discuss the Kashmir situation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Saudi Arabia
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: Taxis in Geneva show solidarity with Kashmir
Watch: Taxis in Geneva show solidarity with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.