Prime Minister Imran Khan to address rally in Kashmir today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a rally today (Friday) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad on Indian atrocities across the border.

The rally is being held at University Ground to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in Indian-held Kashmir.

He will address people in Kashmir before leaving for his UN General Assembly address next week.

The premier announced the rally on Twitter and said it would send “a message to the world about the continuing siege of Kashmir by Indian occupation forces”. He said it is also to show Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.

The Indian side of the valley has been under curfew since August 5, when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution and the special rights it had previously granted to Kashmir.

