PM Imran Khan to arrive in Islamabad at 8pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan left New York on a commercial flight on Saturday and arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah at 8am on Sunday.

He is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 8pm after a stop over in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of his departure, the premier met UN Secretary General António Guterres and discussed the Kashmir issue.

According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the premier had 70 meetings during his trip to the US. He met world leaders, think tanks and editorial boards. The minister held 50 meetings of his own.

He was supposed to leave New York on September 28 but the plane he was on developed technical issues and had to return to New York’s John F Kennedy airport. He was on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s plane.

Five hours after it took off, it had to turn back over Toronto because a fault in the navigation system, according to Qureshi. The delegation spent the night at a hotel in New York before departing on a commercial flight on Saturday evening.

The prime minister’s adviser on trade, Abdul Razzak Dawood, called the trip a success in terms of business and trade. We discussed CPEC very little here, he said, adding that CPEC has its own dynamics. God willing, CPEC will remain like this, he said.

