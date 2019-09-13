Imposing Article 149 first step towards Karachi province: Rabbani

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Raza Rabbani said on Friday that the possible imposition of Article 149 (4) would be the first step towards the division of Sindh and making Karachi a province.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which rules in the centre, and the PPP, the ruling party in Sindh, have been locked in an escalating war of words since the statement by Law Minister Farogh Naseem hinting at invoking Article 149 (4) in Karachi.

The article states that the executive authority of the Federation shall also extend to the giving of directions to a province as to the manner in which the executive authority thereof is to be exercised for the purpose of preventing any grave menace to the peace or tranquillity or economic life of Pakistan or any part thereof.

Members of the PPP, as well as a few other political parties based in Sindh, have voiced their reservations over the centre’s possible move to invoke the article in Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Friday, Rabbani said they would not allow the division of Sindh. “If Karachi is made a province, then there will be grave consequences,” he said.

The PPP senator questioned if the federal government had been acting as someone else’s tool.

He demanded immediate dismissal of the government over the prevailing economic crisis and a snap election in the country.

