IMF team to visit Pakistan in a few days

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

An IMF team will be visiting Pakistan in the next few days, according to the Fund’s communications director.

During a briefing in Washington DC on Thursday, Gerry Rice, the IMF communications department director, also discussed Pakistan.

“One of the key elements of the program that the IMF is supporting in Pakistan is the need to mobilize domestic tax revenue to fund much needed social and development spending while placing debt on a firm downward trend,” he explained.

“This was actually something that our acting Managing Director David Lipton emphasized in his recent meeting a short time back with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Let me add that we expect an IMF team to be in Pakistan in the next few days,” he said, adding that the IMF’s Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour will also attend the meetings.

Pakistan entered into a three-year programme with the IMF in July. Under the programme, it will be given $6 billion over three years and must make major changes in the country. These changes include raising taxes and levies on items like gas and electricity.

