IHC rejects Raja Pervez Ashraf’s plea seeking removal from ECL

The Islamabad High Court rejected on Friday a petition filed by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf seeking exclusion of his name from the Exit Control List, which bars an individual from going out of the country.

Ashraf, who is a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has been facing nine corruption references against him filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Of the nine references, eight pertain to the rental power projects case and one to the Nandipur power project case.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, heard the petition on Friday. Ashraf had requested the court to conditionally allow him to travel abroad.

However, the court turned down the plea and asked the former premier to take his petition to the trial court.

Ashraf’s name was placed on the ECL in 2014. He had approached the Ministry of Interior in September 2018 seeking the removal of his name from the list. But the ministry had declined to strike his name off the ECL.

The former premier had then filed a petition in the IHC. The high court had sought a response from the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry in return had informed the high court about the cases pending against the PPP leader.

