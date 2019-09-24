Identify miscreants choking Karachi sewerage lines and get Rs100,000

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani makes the announcement
Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Tuesday Rs100,000 reward for anyone identifying the miscreants involved in deliberately throwing garbage on the roads and choking sewerage lines in Karachi.
Ghani made the announcement while speaking to the media on Tuesday. He said anyone who makes video of, send it to the Sindh government via WhatsApp and help arrest these miscreants would be rewarded with Rs100,000 prize money.
The minister said the problems in the city were being "created" on purpose. "The reason behind this is that if the sewerage, garbage and water issues are resolved then their politics will end."
He said such actions were causing more damage to the city's infrastructure, despite the provincial government spending funds to resolve the issues.
"If we arrest these 10, 15 mischievous persons, even if we have to distribute Rs5 million among 50 people, then it is no cost," Ghani said.