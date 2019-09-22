How to keep cool in the Karachi heatwave

Karachi, the heatwave is upon us. As temperatures rise, it’s important to stay safe.

Mercury could rise to 41 degrees Centigrade today (Sunday). Sardar Sarfaraz, the director of Karachi’s Met department, says temperatures will remain between 41 and 42 degrees on Sunday and Monday. It’s likely to cool down on Tuesday evening.

During the heatwave, there’s a chance of developing heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

