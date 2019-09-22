How to keep cool in the Karachi heatwave

2 hours ago
Karachi, the heatwave is upon us. As temperatures rise, it’s important to stay safe.
Mercury could rise to 41 degrees Centigrade today (Sunday). Sardar Sarfaraz, the director of Karachi’s Met department, says temperatures will remain between 41 and 42 degrees on Sunday and Monday. It’s likely to cool down on Tuesday evening.
During the heatwave, there’s a chance of developing heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.
Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
Signs to watch out for
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.
