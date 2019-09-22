Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

How to keep cool in the Karachi heatwave

3 hours ago
 

Karachi, the heatwave is upon us. As temperatures rise, it’s important to stay safe. 

Mercury could rise to 41 degrees Centigrade today (Sunday). Sardar Sarfaraz, the director of Karachi’s Met department, says temperatures will remain between 41 and 42 degrees on Sunday and Monday. It’s likely to cool down on Tuesday evening.

During the heatwave, there’s a chance of developing heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for 

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
heatwave Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
48 polio cases reported in KP this year
48 polio cases reported in KP this year
health
 
 
 
 
 
polio, KP, banny, torghar, lakki marwat
 
MOST READ
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Second time’s a charm for thieves in Karachi’s Malir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.