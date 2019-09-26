House of Liaquat Qaimkhani’s second wife raided in Karachi

NAB raided the house of former KMC parks director-general Liaquat Qaimkhani’s second wife in Karachi’s PECHS on Wednesday night. The bureau recovered important documents from the house.

Qaimkhani was also present during this raid, as was a female constable.

NAB has started investigating people associated with Qaimkhani, according to sources in the bureau.

When NAB raided Qaimkhani’s main house in Karachi, it found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota’s Surf, Land Cruiser and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

Among the other valuables found were gold and different sorts of arms. Qaimkhani was arrested on September 18 in an illegal allotment case.

He is being investigated for illegally allotting land from Bagh Ibne Qasim in Clifton to construct the Bahria Icon Tower.

