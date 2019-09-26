Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

House of Liaquat Qaimkhani’s second wife raided in Karachi

9 mins ago
 

NAB raided the house of former KMC parks director-general Liaquat Qaimkhani’s second wife in Karachi’s PECHS on Wednesday night. The bureau recovered important documents from the house. 

Qaimkhani was also present during this raid, as was a female constable.

NAB has started investigating people associated with Qaimkhani, according to sources in the bureau.

When NAB raided Qaimkhani’s main house in Karachi, it found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota’s Surf, Land Cruiser and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

Among the other valuables found were gold and different sorts of arms. Qaimkhani was arrested on September 18 in an illegal allotment case.

He is being investigated for illegally allotting land from Bagh Ibne Qasim in Clifton to construct the Bahria Icon Tower.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Liaquat Qaimkhani NAB
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.