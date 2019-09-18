Horror in Kasur again as remains of three boys found

The body of a minor boy who went missing a day earlier and the skeletal remains of two other boys were found from the same area in Kasur’s Chunian on Tuesday.

It is unclear how they were killed but there are reports that the boys were sexually assaulted.

Police says five children have gone missing from various areas of Kasur in the last three months, one of whom was identified as the boy whose body was found today.

The two other children have yet to be identified. Their remains have been sent to a lab for testing, police says. A blood sample for DNA testing will be taken from the parents of all the missing children to determine if the skeletal remains are of any of the five missing children.

Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani says the culprits will be caught within two to three days.

The children whose bodies have been found were believed to be aged between eight and 10 years.

“My son is missing for a month and there is no development. Police did nothing. They just keep saying we are investigating,” said the father of one of the boy’s who was eight years old and went missing a month ago.

A funeral was held Tuesday evening for the boy who went missing a day earlier. He was also eight years old.

The children reportedly lived in the same neighbourhood.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the children’s deaths and sought a briefing from the provincial police chief. Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan directed the Kasur DPO to submit a report into the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.