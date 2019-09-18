Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Horror in Kasur again as remains of three boys found

September 18, 2019
 

The body of a minor boy who went missing a day earlier and the skeletal remains of two other boys were found from the same area in Kasur’s Chunian on Tuesday.

It is unclear how they were killed but there are reports that the boys were sexually assaulted.

Police says five children have gone missing from various areas of Kasur in the last three months, one of whom was identified as the boy whose body was found today.

The two other children have yet to be identified. Their remains have been sent to a lab for testing, police says. A blood sample for DNA testing will be taken from the parents of all the missing children to determine if the skeletal remains are of any of the five missing children.

Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani says the culprits will be caught within two to three days.

The children whose bodies have been found were believed to be aged between eight and 10 years.

“My son is missing for a month and there is no development. Police did nothing. They just keep saying we are investigating,” said the father of one of the boy’s who was eight years old and went missing a month ago.

A funeral was held Tuesday evening for the boy who went missing a day earlier. He was also eight years old.

The children reportedly lived in the same neighbourhood.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the children’s deaths and sought a briefing from the provincial police chief. Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan directed the Kasur DPO to submit a report into the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
kasur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
local
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
transport
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
local
 
 
 
 
 
robbery, dacoity, cctv
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.