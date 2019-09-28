Historic and memorable: Sheikh Rashid praises PM Khan’s UNGA speech

Federal Railways Minister says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s UNGA speech was historic and memorable.

Addressing a press conference at the Railway headquarters in Lahore on Saturday, he said it was just a propaganda of the opposition that there was any restriction or ban on the ML-1 project by the IMF. He said that in the past, faulty and costly engines were purchased, adding that during the last 11 months no import had been made for the railways.

Speaking on the tensions between Pakistan and India, he said that if a full-blown conflict breaks out between the two countries, it will be the last one and will end up in a nuclear war.

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s September 27 speech before the United Nations General Assembly, Rashid said history will remember the premier’s speech.

He said PM Khan raised the voice of Kashmiris in an excellent manner.

Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are playing the last overs of their innings, he said, adding that he is in contact with Shehbaz Sharif and advised him to pay and end the issue.

He advised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to review his decision of conducting an anti-government long march.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.