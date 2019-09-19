Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Here’s how you can file your taxes using your smartphone

5 mins ago
 

Pakistan has recently witnessed a sharp increase in the culture of filing taxes.

According to the government’s data, the number of filers has gone up from 1.8 million to 2.5 million since the Federal Board of Revenue started taking strict action against tax evaders and incentivised the process for tax payers in the last one year.

Some private tech firms are also working to ease the process of tax filing.

If you are earning, you can now file tax from your mobile phone to avoid the otherwise hectic and tough procedure of becoming a filer.

You can register online on the Befiler website: https://www.befiler.com/.

All you have to do is answer some questions regarding your income and am NTN number will be generated for you.

Later, you can also pay your tax via the same website.

“Earlier, lawyers and tax consultants used to charge heavy fees and the process was complicated. We have devised an easy-to-use method with minimum charges to ease and digitalise the tax submitting process,” Befiler Marketing Head Arsheela Amir told SAMAA Money at the 19th Information Technology Commerce Network Asia International Exhibition and Conference on Wednesday.

The ICTN Asia Expo is the biggest information technology and telecom event in Pakistan which is held every year at the Karachi Expo Center to boost smart technologies in the country’s private and public sectors.

The service by Befiler, however, is limited to individual earnings, meaning earnings on salary and property and profits on deposits. Commercial outlets cannot avail this service.

