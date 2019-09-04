Here are all the facilities available to Zardari in jail 

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been provided a better class prison cell according to the Pakistan Prisons Rule, 1978, said a report submitted by the authorities of the Adiala jail in an accountability court on Wednesday.

The PPP co-chairperson is on judicial remand in the money laundering and Park Lane corruption cases. He was arrested on June 10.

According to the report, Zardari has an LCD, two iceboxes, a physiotherapy chair and gets newspapers every day. Better class facilities mean that Zardari wears his own clothing and shoes and has his own bed, mattress, radio, toiletries and newspapers. The cost of all of this is borne by him.

“The government does not bear any expenditure on the provision of any facility to a better class prisoner other than those to which any ordinary class prisoner is entitled,” the report states.

Zardari’s lawyer has asked for the authorities to let his client install an air conditioner inside the cell because of his heart condition. The report, on the other hand, said that Zardari was examined by a medical team on August 21 and then admitted to a hospital team. The medical team advised the jail authorities to ensure that he is given medication and receives physiotherapy. “No other measures have been advised by the medical board,” the report said.

It also said that there is a provision under the law which allows any prisoner to keep a personal attendant.

The authorities have written a letter to the Punjab law department asking them if Zardari should be provided an AC or not.

On Tuesday, the court had asked the jail authorities to provide details of the facilities available to the former president in jail. Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khosa, told the court that the PPP leader was given an A class prison cell when he was first arrested in 1999. “But he isn’t being given such facilities today despite court orders,” he added.

