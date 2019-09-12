Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Her, not him: SC judge sets the record straight

3 hours ago
 

Women complainants are referred to as ‘his’ and not ‘her’ in the documents filed by lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pointed out a Supreme Court judge during a case hearing on Thursday. 

A woman had filed a case against her employer, claiming that she worked for a company from 2012 to 2016 but was never paid. She has asked for her employer to pay her her dues.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed read the petition and said that the complainant has been referred to as ‘him’ in it. It should be ‘her’ for a woman, he remarked. The judge said that he has noticed to lawyers tend to refer to woman complainants as ‘his’ in their petitions.

TOPICS:
Justice Gulzar Ahmed Supreme Court
 
