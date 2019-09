Heavy rain to batter Karachi on Monday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that there are still chances of rain today (Monday) in Karachi.

It rained in Karachi on Saturday and Sunday, following which many areas in the city were flooded. The areas where it rained included Surjani Town, UP Morr, North Karachi, University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sharae Faisal, Saddar, DHA and II Chundrigar Road.

Power was also suspended in multiple areas as a precautionary measure by K-Electric to prevent further electrocutions.

At least 30 people were electrocuted to death in Karachi during the last two spells of rain in July and August.

The Met department has also forecast a heavy downpour with wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Islamabad.

