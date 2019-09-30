Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Heartburn medicine Zantac being recalled in Pakistan over cancer concerns

1 hour ago
 
Heartburn medicine Zantac being recalled in Pakistan over cancer concerns
Photo: AFP

Zantac, a heartburn medicine that the FDA said contains a cancer-causing chemical, has been banned across Pakistan.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has stopped pharmaceutical companies from producing and selling Zantac, said its head Dr Asim Rauf on Saturday.

He added that DRAP was working with international bodies to improve the monitoring and evaluation of ranitidine, the chemical name for Zantac.

The regulatory authority had begun investigating ranitidine after the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it contained traces of cancer-causing contaminant NMDA, said Dr Rauf.

On September 13, the American drug regulator had warned patients that ranitidine had been found to contain “low levels” of the cancer-causing impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA. “NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and is found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables,” the FDA added.

The patients have been advised to consult their doctors for medicine’s alternatives.

Recently, pharmaceutical retailers across the US have stopped marketing and selling Zantac and other ranitidine products. Canada and France have issued total recalls of the drug.

Research on the chemical

A study by the Arizona State University in 2018 that reviewed human exposure to N-nitrosamine said the chemical is found in tobacco, food, water, and personal care products.

It also stated that more than 6,000 cases of cancer per one million people in the US can be directly attributed to nitrosamines.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

 
TOPICS:
cancer Ranitidine Zantac
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
SC, Supreme Court, lawyer, fines, arguments, client, opponent
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.