Heart diseases rise as patients visit ‘quacks’ for treatment

Photo: AFP

The number of patients with heart diseases has increased ten fold at Faisalabad’s Institute of Cardiology.

While it is known that an unhealthy lifestyle and family history can lead to heart disease, doctors say there’s been a rise in heart problems because patients visit quacks instead of medical doctors.

“10% of patients first come to us for a check-up, and then go to quacks and pirs for treatment,” said Dr Faisal, a cardiologist, during an awareness walk on World Cardiology Day.

Once their condition becomes serious or life-threatening, they then seek out doctors again. By that time, it’s usually too late.

This year there have been more than 3.5 million patients who arrived at clinics and emergency wards in Faisalabad with different cardiac diseases, according to experts.

Doctors said the best way to prevent heart diseases is to adopt a healthy lifestyle: exercise at least 30 minutes every day, limit fast food intake, eat more fruits and vegetables and quit smoking.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.