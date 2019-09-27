Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

‘Have become aware of friends and foes on Kashmir issue’

3 hours ago
 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif said on Friday that the Pakistan had become aware of its friends and foes on the issue of India-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Asif said there had not been enough awareness pertaining to the Kashmir Issue in the past 72 years.

He said much awareness was generated on the issue in the last two, three months.

“Voices are being raised in favour of the Kashmiri people in India too,” the PML-N leader said.

“We have to fight this war ourselves, we have to safeguard ourselves.”

TOPICS:
Kashmir Khawaja Asif
 
Tell us what you think:

