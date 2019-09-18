Have always seen Karachi mayor crying: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said on Wednesday that he had always seen Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar “crying” over the lack of powers.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, the former cricketer said, “It is quite easy to raise a finger at the government, but the most important thing is to realise what we are doing ourselves.”

He said the country requires professionals who bear good character and take responsibility.

Responding to a question about Karachi issues, Afridi said if the local government had been unable to deliver, then obviously there had to be the federal government’s involvement.

He said he wondered about the Karachi mayor, adding, “I have always seen him crying that ‘I do not have power. I have not been given this, I have not been given that’.

“If you have not been given power, then why are you sitting in the mayor’s seat? Why don’t you leave it?”

The former cricketer lamented that politics was being done on Karachi issues, saying, “The people are looking towards you. You are the mayor of Karachi.”

He also said the prime minister should at least financially support his party lawmakers from Karachi, so that they could clean the areas from where they received votes.

