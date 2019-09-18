Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Have always seen Karachi mayor crying: Shahid Afridi

25 mins ago
 

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said on Wednesday that he had always seen Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar “crying” over the lack of powers.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, the former cricketer said, “It is quite easy to raise a finger at the government, but the most important thing is to realise what we are doing ourselves.”

He said the country requires professionals who bear good character and take responsibility.

Responding to a question about Karachi issues, Afridi said if the local government had been unable to deliver, then obviously there had to be the federal government’s involvement.

He said he wondered about the Karachi mayor, adding, “I have always seen him crying that ‘I do not have power. I have not been given this, I have not been given that’.

“If you have not been given power, then why are you sitting in the mayor’s seat? Why don’t you leave it?”

The former cricketer lamented that politics was being done on Karachi issues, saying, “The people are looking towards you. You are the mayor of Karachi.”

He also said the prime minister should at least financially support his party lawmakers from Karachi, so that they could clean the areas from where they received votes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Shahid Afridi Wasim Akhtar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
local
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
transport
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
local
 
 
 
 
 
robbery, dacoity, cctv
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.