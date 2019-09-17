Harley Quinn springs into action in Birds of Prey photos

The first look of the upcoming superhero film Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been released.

The movie plot is based five years after the events of the Suicide Squad. There is no Batman and the Joker has disappeared. Psychiatrist-turned criminal Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a girl from a crime lord.

Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez play the role of Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya, respectively.

Ewan McGregor, who is best known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel, will be starring as the notorious Black Mask.

The film has been directed by Cathy Yan and is expected to be released in 2020.