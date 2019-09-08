Gujranwala man beaten up for filing complaint against smugglers

A man was beaten up on Saturday by more than 10 men on Gujranwala’s Hyderi Road.

The 35-year-old victim, Abbas Malik, said he was attacked by smugglers, who took revenge because he had filed a complaint against them a month ago.

CCTV footage showed a large number of armed men beating up a man, kicking and punching him. Nobody stopped the attack.

He was taken to Civil Hospital by bystanders and is said to be out of danger.

The police of People Colony said they did not receive any request to register a case.

Malik worked for an NGO.

