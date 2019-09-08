Sunday, September 8, 2019  | 8 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Gujranwala man beaten up for filing complaint against smugglers

34 mins ago
 

A man was beaten up on Saturday by more than 10 men on Gujranwala’s Hyderi Road.

The 35-year-old victim, Abbas Malik, said he was attacked by smugglers, who took revenge because he had filed a complaint against them a month ago.

CCTV footage showed a large number of armed men beating up a man, kicking and punching him. Nobody stopped the attack.

He was taken to Civil Hospital by bystanders and is said to be out of danger.

The police of People Colony said they did not receive any request to register a case.

Malik worked for an NGO.

TOPICS:
Gujranwala Violence
 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
