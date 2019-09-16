Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Gujranwala landowner arrested for cutting teenage labourer’s hand

6 hours ago
 

A land owner in Gujranwala’s Adhurai village was arrested on Monday for allegedly injuring a minor labourer for demanding his wages. 

The victim, 14-year-old Ehtisham, said that his employer, Mohammad Hussain, forcefully shoved his hand into a machine used to cut fodder when he asked for his money. He had also beaten me the previous day when I went to work to get my money, added Ehtisham.

A case has been registered at the Aimanabad police station under sections 337-F (injury), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The boy was taken to Civil Hospital where doctors discharged him after one day. His condition is not critical but he won’t be able to work for at least two months. He worked as a labourer at Hussain’s haveli.

Ehtisham’s father had previously claimed that the police threatened them when they sought their help. He said his son was not been paid wages for six months of work.

child abuse Gujranwala
 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
