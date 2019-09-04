Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park

An international standard public park is to be built on the land of Karachi’s Hotel Metropole Hotel located at the main Metropole Road near Sharae Faisal.

This was decided in a ‘high-level’ meeting held at the CM House in Karachi on Wednesday.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has been instructed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to get the land of the hotel for construction of a park.

Shah also spoke about acquiring a portion of the land at the left turning of the road from Metropole towards Clifton to widen it to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

“No commercial or high-rise buildings [should] be constructed at the site of Hotel Metropole as it would further aggravate the traffic congestion,” Shah said.

He asked the Karachi commissioner to talk to the owners of Metropole Hotel and the management of Sindh Club to buy the land and submit a report in this regard within 10 days.

In June last year, a two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, advised the provincial government to purchase the land of Hotel Metropole and construct a park.

The hotel was built in the late 1950s at the centre of Karachi. It was a meeting place for journalists and members of civil society and one of the city’s top hotels for both foreign and local visitors.

