HOME > Health

‘Govt to approach WHO to identify factors behind dengue outbreak’

8 mins ago
 

The federal government has decided to approach the World Health Organization and other foreign agencies to identify the reasons behind the outbreak of dengue virus in the country, sources informed SAMAA TV Sunday.

The decision was made at a meeting presided over by Special Assistant to PM on Health Zafarullah Mirza, the sources said, who has been holding meetings on a daily basis with regard to the outbreak.

These meetings are being attended by the health secretary, officials of the Dengue Control Cell and the health ministry.

The sources said that Mirza gave the go-ahead to officials for consulting the WHO, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States and Sri Lankan authorities.

It has been learnt that international experts would be invited to the country. They would visit all the provinces and Azad Kashmir to collect dengue mosquito larvae for research.

The sources said the experts would especially look for the factors behind the outbreak of dengue virus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

More than 16,000 people have so far been affected by the virus across the country.

