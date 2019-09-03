Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Govt releases sales, income tax refunds worth over Rs23b

2 hours ago
 

The government has released refunds of sales and income tax worth more than Rs23 billion, the Federal Board of Revenue said Tuesday.

The decision was taken in order to provide liquidity support to businesses and promote economic activities in the country, according to the FBR statement.

The government decided to issue verified sales tax refund of Rs22 billion for all the years, the FBR said.

A verified income tax refund of Rs1.7 billion (every case up to Rs100,000) has also been released for the taxpayers, according to the statement.

It said the verification process for the remaining outstanding refunds was being expedited vigorously.

Furthermore, the government plans to issue outstanding verified refunds between Rs100,000 to 500,000 for all the years in the next month.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
fbr income tax Sales Tax
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Will your phone be blocked for using an unregistered SIM?
Will your phone be blocked for using an unregistered SIM?
money
 
 
 
 
 
pta, sim blocks, imei registration
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.