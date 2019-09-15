Sunday, September 15, 2019  | 15 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Govt decides to expedite privatisation process

9 mins ago
 

Adviser to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh said on Sunday that the government has decided to expedite the process of privatisation of some state-owned enterprises.

Sheikh said so while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad. He said currently the privatisation of the National Bank of Pakistan and the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan is under consideration.

The PM’s adviser said the economic indicators were “worrisome”, when the incumbent government took over the reins of the country. He said the country was going to be bankrupted because of the past policies.

“We improved the economic situation through financial reforms,” Sheikh said. “The current account deficit was reduced by 73%.”

He said the government froze the defence budget and set a target of Rs5,500 billion tax collection.

The PM’s adviser told reporters that Rs580 billion worth of taxes have been collected so far this year, while the number of tax filers has increased to 2.5 million from 1.9 million.

“Circular debts were reduced by Rs100 billion and power theft was contained,” he noted. “The government is working for the people of Pakistan.”

Sheikh, however, said that no compromise would be made on the matter of taxation.

He said tough financial decisions were made for the welfare of the people. “The economy of the country has moved towards stability from a crisis.”

The finance adviser said that rupee is currently stable and the stocks have also improved.

He further said the government is currently taking measures to promote investment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
government Hafeez Sheikh privatisation
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.