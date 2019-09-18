Ghotki incident was a conspiracy to sabotage UNGA address: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that the Ghotki incident was a conspiracy to sabotage his United Nations General Assembly address, where he would raise the Kashmir issue.

“I condemn what happened in Ghotki,” he remarked during a press conference in Peshawar on Wednesday. All citizens are given equal importance in the Constitution and Islam, he added.

On Sunday, 50 individuals vandalised a Hindu temple in Ghotki after an alleged case of blasphemy.

The premier believes that the attack was an attempt to prove that Pakistan is no different than India and ill-treats minorities in the country.

PM Khan said he will talk about the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly. He said the address “will be nothing like anyone has ever seen”.

India has been captured by a racist and extremist person, PM Khan said, adding that a normal person cannot behave in such a way. “He is following an RSS ideology,” he said, referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about Pakistan’s relations with India, the premier said that he will not be ready to have talks until they [India] don’t lift the curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir.

He warned people not to go to Indian-administered Kashmir to fight. “If anyone from Pakistan thinks they can go to Kashmir, that person will be in a fight with Kashmiris.”

There are 900,000 personnel deployed in the valley, he said, adding that India wants the world to believe that Kashmiris are on their side.

“We all know that Kashmir is against India but India still needs an excuse to torture Pakistanis,” he said.

The prime minister, however, said India is in an unfavourable position. “India is stuck as the European Union and American senators have given a statement, and it is the first time that Kashmir has been mentioned in the UN,” he said.

The premier said he is in talks with Afghanistan. “We are trying to improve relations, but there have been hindrances in the dialogue.”

Pakistan has done everything in its power to bring peace in Afghanistan, he remarked. However, he was upset after US President Donald Trump cancelled talks with Taliban.

A meeting has been scheduled for September 23 by PM Khan with Trump in New York. He will discuss the possible solutions to bring peace in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan’s peace also depends on it.

The tribal areas get affected due to the war on terror, he added. My government’s only motive is to improve the economic situation of the country and improve relations with neighbours so that we can bring peace.

