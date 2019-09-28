Gambat man arrested after two grooms killed in celebratory firing

A son of a PPP union council chairperson has been arrested for involvement in the death of two grooms during celebratory aerial firing in Gambat.

An FIR has been registered against Waqar Panhwar too.

The incident took place three days ago in Malihrani village near Gambat, Khairpur.

The deceased were brothers. They were identified as Sajid Khuhro and Abid Khuro.

Their father says the family was very happy on the wedding day. He said his sons were 17 and 18 years old. “I fell unconscious. My family has been destroyed,” he said.

The family’s relatives are saying that the brothers were murdered. “This was planned,” said one relative, adding that they will consult within the family and decide on what course of action to take.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.