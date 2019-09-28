Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Gambat man arrested after two grooms killed in celebratory firing

2 hours ago
 

A son of a PPP union council chairperson has been arrested for involvement in the death of two grooms during celebratory aerial firing in Gambat.

An FIR has been registered against Waqar Panhwar too.

The incident took place three days ago in Malihrani village near Gambat, Khairpur.

The deceased were brothers. They were identified as Sajid Khuhro and Abid Khuro.

Their father says the family was very happy on the wedding day. He said his sons were 17 and 18 years old. “I fell unconscious. My family has been destroyed,” he said.

The family’s relatives are saying that the brothers were murdered. “This was planned,” said one relative, adding that they will consult within the family and decide on what course of action to take.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
gambat
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Plastic, Bags, polythene, Polution
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.