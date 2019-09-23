Monday, September 23, 2019 | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Funerals held for 24 victims of Gilgit bus accident
Manzar Shigri
59 mins ago
Two funerals were held on Sunday
Funerals for 24 victims of Sunday’s Naran accident were held at the Army Helipad in Gilgit on Monday morning. The funerals for the other two victims were held the day before.
Twenty-six people were killed in a bus crash in Naran’s Gati Das, near the Babusar Top on Sunday. Ten of the victims were Pakistan Army soldiers.
Related: 10 soldiers among 26 killed in Naran bus crash
The coffins were all wrapped with the Pakistan flag. The bodies were sent to the victims' hometowns via army helicopters after the funeral.
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Northern Areas Forces Commander Major General Ahsan Mahmood attended the funerals.
TOPICS:
funeral
gilgit
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
Shahid Hussain
news
6 days ago
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
