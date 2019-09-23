Funerals held for 24 victims of Gilgit bus accident

Two funerals were held on Sunday

Twenty-six people were killed in a bus crash in Naran’s Gati Das, near the Babusar Top on Sunday. Ten of the victims were Pakistan Army soldiers.The coffins were all wrapped with the Pakistan flag. The bodies were sent to the victims' hometowns via army helicopters after the funeral.Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Northern Areas Forces Commander Major General Ahsan Mahmood attended the funerals.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram