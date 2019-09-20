Full court to hear Justice Isa’s petition on September 24

The Supreme Court has set a date of September 24 for the full court hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition against the presidential reference against him.

His petition for a full court to hear his case was approved on September 17. Justice Umar Ata Bandial will head the bench.

However, it is still not confirmed whether it will be a 10-member bench or a nine-member one. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s inclusion is subject to his availability. here are chances of him traveling abroad on an official visit.

Two judges who will not be on the bench are Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. Justice Isa’s lawyer had petitioned for them to recuse themselves from the bench because they may possibly benefit from the dismissal of the petition. Though the bench ruled that their submissions “did not carry weight” and that the judges did not have to recuse themselves, they did so voluntarily.

