Fresh rains may trigger urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad: PMD

A fresh spell of rains that began Monday might once again trigger urban flooding in Sindh cities, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi, over the weekend, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned Tuesday.

In a weather advisory, a PMD spokesperson said that rain or thundershower is also expected in Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Dadu on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Met office, a new monsoon system is likely to enter northeastern and southeastern parts of the country from the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to be strengthened from Thursday.

It said that a possibility of landslides in Malakand and Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir could not be ruled out during the period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.