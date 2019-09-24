Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fresh rains may trigger urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad: PMD

3 hours ago
 

File photo: Online

A fresh spell of rains that began Monday might once again trigger urban flooding in Sindh cities, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi, over the weekend, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned Tuesday.

In a weather advisory, a PMD spokesperson said that rain or thundershower is also expected in Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Dadu on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Met office, a new monsoon system is likely to enter northeastern and southeastern parts of the country from the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to be strengthened from Thursday.

It said that a possibility of landslides in Malakand and Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir could not be ruled out during the period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, CM, Garbage, Campaign
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 22 killed, over 450 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 22 killed, over 450 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.